More than $70k of merchandise stolen in smash and grab at East Memphis cellular store

Burglary 3900 Block of Park Avenue Report #2301014179ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 27, 2023, MPD Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 3900 Block of Park Ave. When Officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and discovered broken glass at the business and several items from the business in the parking lot. Approximately $70,000 worth of merchandise was taken from the business. Investigators later discovered that multiple cars and suspects, both male and female, participated in the burglary. The suspects are believed to be responsible for additional burglaries in the city. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http:www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.