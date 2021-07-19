TBI: crime in Tennessee fell in 2020

The TBI says the decline in crime is partly because so many workplaces, schools, and other venues were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows crime went down significantly in 2020.

The report shows ‘Group A’ crimes, which include the most serious crimes like murder, rape, and assault, fell 5% compared to 2019. The report also shows DUI arrests are down by 7% from the previous year. The TBI says the decline in crime is partly because so many workplaces, schools, and other venues were forced to close during the pandemic.

NEWS RELEASE FROM TBI:

TBI Releases Annual ‘Crime in Tennessee’ Publication

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2020 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the report’s findings:

A total of 506,558 Group A (typically the most serious) offenses were reported in 2020, decreasing 5.0% from 2019.

136,407 Group A arrests were made in 2020, of which 6.8% were juveniles.

The crime rate per 100,000 for Group A offenses was 7,355.5.

There was a total of 18,167 DUI arrests in 2020, a decrease of 7.1% from 2019.

The state’s 2020 crime data was undeniably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as workplaces, schools, and other community venues were closed. The data analysis and the numerous graphs and charts in this year’s publication illustrate the sharp decline in reported crime.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

“TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”