Teen indicted in South Memphis gas station double homicide

The shootings happened on Sept. 1, 2019, at the Fast Fuel gas station on Elvis Presley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been indicted in the shooting deaths of two Mississippi men at a South Memphis gas station on September 1, 2019.

A grand jury indicted Desean McKinnie, 17, on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of reckless endangerment.

The shootings happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in the 1300 block of Elvis Presley at South Parkway where police found a vehicle with two unresponsive victims in the front seat.

The victims, Xabian Myers, 21, and Terrell Henry, 19, both of Horn Lake, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.