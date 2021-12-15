Trial underway for Memphis mother charged with killing four of her young children

29-year-old Shanynthia Gardner faces 28 felony counts, including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the 2016 homicides.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial is underway for a mother accused of stabbing and killing four of her children five years ago.

29-year-old Shanynthia Gardner faces 28 felony counts, including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Prosecutors said on July 1, 2016, Gardner killed the children at the family's apartment located near Hacks Cross Road and East Shelby Drive in southeast Shelby County.

Among the first witnesses on the first day of testimony Tuesday was the forensic pathologist, who described how the children died. He said all four children - ages two, three, four, and five - died from stab wounds.