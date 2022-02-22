Person of interest in the investigation of Young Dolph's murder has been arrested.

Devin Burns received multiple charges, and more information will be available as the story develops.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second man that Memphis Police Department was searching for as a person of interest in connection to the murder of Young Dolph has been arrested.

According to Shelby County jail inmate records, 7-year-old Devin Burns was arrested in the early hours of the morning Tuesday, February 22.

Burns was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, and one count of property theft in the amount of $10,000-60,000.

MPD arrested another suspect in connection to the murder last month on January 13.

Justin Johnson was arrested on Friday, January 7 for a non-related offense. Johnson, 23, is a registered sex offender, violated the Sex Offender Registry Act by failing to report in December of 2021.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court for his sex offender case on February 28.

In relation to the Young Dolph murder case, Johnson was charged with first degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, employ firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property in the amount of $10,000-60,000.

Johnson remains in custody, and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 24 for the Young Dolph murder case.