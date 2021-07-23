Bartlett City Schools hosting Cafeteria Career Fair

There will be on-site interviews, and you do not need to register in advance.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — If you or someone you know are looking for a job, Bartlett City Schools has employment opportunities.

The school district will be holding a Cafeteria Career Fair Tuesday, July 27 from 9am-1pm at Bartlett City Schools Administration Building at 5705 Stage Road. Specifically, BCS is looking for school nutrition personnel for the upcoming school year.

There will be on-site interviews, and you do not need to register in advance. Qualifications include a high school diploma and successful background check. Pay is based on experience and years of service.

For more information, click here.