How to do field trips with your students doing virtual school from home

WASHINGTON — So many local parents are having to try out the world of homeschooling this school year - Or, at least, virtual schooling.

Luckily one D.C. mom is sharing her tips and tricks to keep your students engaged and break up some of those long hours in front of a screen.

Homeschool mom Jill Kimura knows well what the challenges of teaching from home are like. With two daughters, ages six and eight, she’s been learning the ropes for a while.

She said some of her best insider knowledge came from word of mouth. That’s why she started her blog Kickin’ it Homeschool in the DMV in February to spread the word just in time for the pandemic to hit.

"I usually try to just blog about the things that I think would be helpful - the things that we're doing that I think other people might be interested in and that they could relate to,” Kimura said.

One creative blog she features covers how to take your students on field trips when virtual or homeschooling if your schedule allows. She said that you can find programs for your students everywhere; from nature centers, museums, zoos and even botanical gardens.

Seeking out these programs can be a great addition to a child’s otherwise sedentary day – if parents happen to find options that align with their busy schedules.

Kimura showcases suggestions that are meant to be easy for families to do that don’t require much prep work; such as visiting the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Pope Leighey House in Alexandria to learn more about architecture or the Underground Railroad Experience Trail in Sandy Spring, Maryland to brush up on your history.