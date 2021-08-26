Lewisburg Middle School in Desoto County moves to virtual learning

All students will learn virtually now through September 8th. Hernando High School continues hybrid learning through September 3rd.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Another school in Desoto County has now moved to virtual learning. Lewisburg Middle School transitioned to virtual Thursday after a recommendation from the Mississippi State Health Department.

The school reported 31 new cases last week, with more than 10% of students in quarantine.

Hernando High School was forced to go virtual last week. They will continue hybrid learning through September 3rd.