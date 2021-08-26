Lewisburg Middle School in Desoto County moves to virtual learning

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Another school in Desoto County has now moved to virtual learning. Lewisburg Middle School transitioned to virtual Thursday after a recommendation from the Mississippi State Health Department.
The school reported 31 new cases last week, with more than 10% of students in quarantine.
All students will learn virtually now through September 8th.
Hernando High School was forced to go virtual last week. They will continue hybrid learning through September 3rd.
If these strategies don't work, the Mississippi Board of Education could give the superintendent the authority to require masks for five to 10 days.