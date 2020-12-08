Parents need to be extra aware as students head back to class

Concern comes as American Academy of Pediatrics reported a 90% increase of COVID-19 cases among children over the past four weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With some Mid-South children returning to the classroom, Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter doesn't sugarcoat reality or undersell the risks.

"There is going to be some transmission. The key is to reduce that transmission to the lowest possible number as possible," Dr. Haushalter said.

Dr. Carl Sanchez with Methodist Healthcare said system partner Le Bonheur Children's Hospital is ready with an available floor if there's a spike in COVID-19 pediatric patients.

"So many unknowns that we are opening up the doors to see what those unknowns are and being prepared for them," Dr. Sanchez said.

Dr. Haushalter said it's up to parents to make sure their children returning to in-person instruction wear masks properly, replace clean masks if needed, and be extra watchful of potential COVID-19 symptoms.

"Those of us with children know there are very minor nuances we pick up on that let us signal or be signaled that our child is ill," Dr. Haushalters said. "If the child is ill, please do not have them go to school."

At Christian Brothers University, Tuesday, President Dr. Jack Shannon said only 20% of courses will be taught in-person this fall, dorms will be single occupancy, and safe separation will be the norm.

"We've been able to adjust classroom layout and design to allow for the maximum more than six feet of safe social distancing," Dr. Shannon said.