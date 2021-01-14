Mississippi lawmakers are again considering teacher pay raises

Senate Bill 2001 would give teachers a $1,000 - $1,100 pay increase.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi legislators are once again considering pay increases for the state's teachers.

Senate Bill 2001 unanimously passed the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday. It would give certified teachers with three or more years of experience a $1,000 pay increase. Teachers with two years of experience and less would get a $1,110 bump.

That would bring them to a starting salary of $37,000 a year.

Assistant teachers would receive a $1,000 pay increase.

The bill is similar to legislation proposed last year. It was stalled after the coronavirus pandemic started and caused uncertainty about state spending.