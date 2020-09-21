Shelby County Government dedicates $750,000 to support Shelby County Schools for virtual learning equipment

Last month, SCS provided laptops and internet hotspots to students and is working towards providing more tools and resources to enhance virtual learning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County Commission Chairman Eddie Jones and Commissioner Tami Sawyer presented a check for $750,000 to Shelby County Schools through the SchoolSeed Foundation. Shelby County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray and Shelby County School Board members accepted the donation for virtual learning. The donated funds will go towards purchasing headsets and other digital devices for Shelby County students to use while learning from home. Last month, Shelby County Schools provided laptops and internet hotspots to students and is working towards providing more tools and resources to enhance their virtual learning experience.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “Our priority should be the education and welfare of the children of our community. It is important for all students to have access to learn, whether they are in virtual learning academies or learning virtually from home. Access to resources like headphones and other digital devices is vital to assure continuous development during this pandemic.”

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray: “I am extremely grateful for the investments made by Mayor Harris and the Shelby County Commissions on behalf of Shelby County Schools’ students. These resources will enhance the District's efforts to ensure students have access to the tools they need to succeed. I'm proud of the community and its leaders for serving as change champions during this unprecedented time.”

Shelby County School Board Chair Miska Clay Bibbs: “Based on the guidance of our Board and feedback from our families, we believe that headsets create a better virtual learning environment at home and better opportunities for the success of our students. We are grateful to the Mayor and Commissioners for this generous donation.”

Shelby County Commission Chairman Eddie Jones: “Since the start of the pandemic, the future of our children's education has always been a topic of concern and a priority. Education doesn't stop, and neither should educational investments if we're going to meet our children's academic needs. I'm glad to be a part of this initiative and hope to see more ways we can help Shelby County Students get through this time. ”