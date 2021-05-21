Shelby County Schools honors seniors headed to military service upon graduation

This group of graduates makes up less than 1% of the each graduating high school class in the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools honored a specific group of high school seniors Friday. They have been selected to join the military after graduation.

Friday, the district saluted each student for making the choice to serve their country.

We asked one of those students why he chose to enlist.

"I decided to join the military because all my life, I've always wanted to join the military. And also, it will allow me to go to college for free, then also, it will allow me to start up my career early, and my life,” said Lance Cooper.

Each student received a certificate of appreciation for making this choice, as well as some gifts from the military branch they enlisted with.