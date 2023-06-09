Good Times actor John Amos hospitalized in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Actor John Amos is currently spending time in a Memphis hospital battling health issues, a representative confirmed Friday.
The "Good Times" star reportedly is fighting lower body issues, but is starting to feel "100%," his representative confirmed.
Amos is best known for his roles in "Coming to America," "Roots," and his staring role as James Evans Sr. in "Good Times," and also appeared in 13 episodes of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
the 83-year-old actor is in Memphis filming the movie "Hillbilly Bible."