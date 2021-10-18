From haunted houses to corn mazes: things to do across the Mid-South this Halloween

Looking for some fun events for family and friends this October? Here's a look at the creepy and ghoulish fun going on across the Greater Memphis area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for some fun. Creepy, and thrilling things to do this Halloween in the Mid-South?

Here’s a look at some of the events happening across the Greater Memphis area.

The Hauntedweb of Horrors near Perkins and I-240 features Haunted Houses and Escape Rooms, all in one location. It runs weekends through Nov. 6. For tickets and to learn more HERE.

The Wicked Ways Haunted House on Cumberland Street runs through Nov. 6. Learn more HERE.

The Corn Maze at Jones Orchard in Millington is open every Friday through Sunday in October. There’s also the Festival of Fear haunted attractions, Pumpkin Patch, The Farm Monster Mystery, and more. Learn more about all the fun HERE.

The Mid-South Corn Maze runs through Oct. 31 at the Agricenter. The Haunted Maze is every Saturday and Sunday night in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more and buy tickets HERE.

Priddy Farms in Bartlett also has a corn maze and pumpkin patch open daily through Nov. 7. The corn maze is haunted on weekends. Find out more HERE.

Cedar Hill Farm in Hernando, Mississippi, features a corn maize, pumpkin patch, and hayrides through Oct. 31. It’s closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Find more on tickets and hours HERE.

Elmwood Cemetery is hosting several events for October, including tours and movie nights. Many are already sold out, but you can check HERE to see which ones still have tickets available.

The Time Warp Drive-In this month is all about classic and cult horror. American Nightmares: The Teen Horror Cinema of Wes Craven features "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Scream," "The People Under the Stairs," and "The Hills Have Eyes.". The show begins at dusk at the Malco Quartet Summer Drive-In, 5310 Summer. Learn more HERE.

Crosstown Arts is hosting Fright-ober at the Crosstown Theater this month. It features Halloween movies for young and old. See what’s playing HERE.

Take a Halloween Hike at the Memphis Botanic Garden. There are activity stations, story time, and live music. It takes place Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more HERE.

Oak Court Mall is hosting a candy hunt on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more HERE.

Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos):

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is holding a ‘reverse parade’ for its annual Day of the Dead celebrations. It’s presented by the museum and Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group. It’s free and happening at Overton Park Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more HERE.

MOSH:

The Fright Light Halloween Laser Show is going on through Oct. 31. It features music from Michael Jackson, Blue Oyster Cult, Will Smith, Alice Cooper, and more. Find dates and more information HERE.

Check out the scarecrows on display at Lichterman Nature Center through Nov. 19. Learn more HERE.

Memphis Zoo:

Check out Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo. It continues Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 28-31 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night. There are a limited number of tickets for each night, and they must be purchased online in advance. Learn more HERE.

Zoo Boo Recap There's still 8 nights of fright left to enjoy, including tonight! $13 member/$15 nonmember All tickets must be purchased online in advance. Tickets are date specific and only valid for that date. Buy tickets now! https://bit.ly/3jW3CDq Posted by Memphis Zoo on Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zootoberfest is also going on and continues every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s also happening during Zoo Boo on those nights. Zootoberfest is free with admission. Learn more HERE. https://www.memphiszoo.org/zootoberfest

Not far from the Memphis area:

You could take a little trip to check out The 13th Realm Haunted House in Atwood, Tennessee. It runs Fridays through Sundays in October. Learn more HERE.