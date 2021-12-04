Nominees for 12th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the 12th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards will take place virtually on June 12 at 7pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Group is pleased to announce that the 12th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) will take place virtually on Saturday, June 12 at 7pm on the Orpheum’s social media channels.

“Despite all the challenges of the past 14 months, the arts have remained a vibrant and powerful source of expression, community-building, and hope,” said Jennifer McGrath, Vice President of Education & Community Engagement. “We are thrilled to be able to continue to celebrate and honor these passionate students, educators, and schools for their persistence and spirit of resilience.”

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards will operate differently this year. The virtual celebration will include performances by area high school students filmed on the Orpheum stage, and awards presented will include Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, Spirit of the HSMTA Award (The Jalen Award), and the Inspiring Teacher Award.

The recipients of the Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress awards will represent the Orpheum HSMTA in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, July 15.

The nominees are:

Outstanding Lead Actor

Joshua Rickard - Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Marvin Holt - Briarcrest Christian School

Ronald Barboza - Chester County High School

Ben Gray - Evangelical Christian School

Robert Kuntzman - Houston High School

Deven Sims - Olive Branch High School

Outstanding Lead Actress

Jada Bunch - Northpoint Christian School

Shy’kira Allen - Bartlett High School

Alexis Steelman - Collierville High School

Kasey Davis - Jackson Christian School

Isabelle Johnson - Briarcrest Christian School

Jasmine Gillenwaters - Collierville High School

Guests will be able to tune in to the Orpheum’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube channels on Saturday, June 12 at 7pm for this virtual celebration. For more information, visit orpheum-memphis.com/hsmta.