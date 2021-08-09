Arkansas reports over 2,600 new COVID cases, record hospitalizations

Tuesday's report of COVID-19 hospitalizations is the highest number Arkansas has seen since the pandemic began.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows Tuesday's report also shows a record number of Arkansans on a ventilator with the virus as well as ICU bed shortages.

Arkansas's ICU bed capacity has plummeted recently as the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.

The ADH reported only 12 open ICU beds in the entire state on Tuesday.

Key facts to know:

New cases: 407,892 ( +2,620 )

Total deaths: 6,346 ( +24 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,435 (+59)

Fully immunized: 1,101,327 (+4,380)

Watch Gov. Hutchinson's weekly COVID-19 update:

"Today’s report shows some very startling numbers. We saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations and have eclipsed our previous high of COVID hospitalizations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday.

"There are currently only eight ICU beds available in the state. Vaccinations reduce hospitalizations."

The state has reached over 1,100,000 people fully vaccinated. Since the delta variant has caused a new surge in cases, Arkansas has seen an increase in the amount of people getting vaccinated.

According to ADH, 90% of COVID-19 deaths since February in Arkansas were unvaccinated and 93% of hospitalizations due to the virus since February were unvaccinated.