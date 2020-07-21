Arkansas pediatrics group says it can't support statewide return to school

The Arkansas Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement saying it can't support a statewide return to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics (ARAAP) said it "cannot support a statewide return-to-school decision" after a school re-opening guidance was released by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

In the guidance, the AAP "strongly advocates" that all plans to re-open schools in the country should have a goal of "having students physically present in school," but also that the return happens with "careful measures" to keep both students and educators safe.

ARAAP said that while some Arkansas counties have a low spread rate, other counties have growing numbers, "indicating that community spread is uncontrolled and testing is not yet sufficiently reaching all infected people."

"Safety policies and resources are not standardized across the state, leading to inequitable protection for children, teachers, and families," ARAAP said in a press release.

"These disparities are especially detrimental to Black, Latinx, Marshallese, and other minority and low-income individuals who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in Arkansas. These factors suggest that opening all schools to in-person learning may not be the right choice at this time."

The group suggested that Arkansas officials focus on five strategies and implement them "in partnership with educators, administrators, parents, and students."

Below are the five strategies: