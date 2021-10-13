Gov. Hutchinson won't sign COVID vaccine opt-out, but it will still become law

Gov. Hutchinson said he won't sign a pair of bills that would allow employees to opt-out of taking the COVID-19 vaccine if they are tested weekly or have antibodies.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he will not sign two bills that would give employees different options if their employer mandates the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bills require a process that allows employees to opt-out of vaccine requirements so long as they are tested weekly for the virus or can prove they have COVID-19 antibodies present.

Hutchinson said that while the bills were "unnecessary" and that he wasn't going to sign the bills into law he wouldn't veto the measures, allowing them to become Arkansas law.

He said the debates surrounding the bills were "harmful" against Arkansas's effort to get vaccinated people against the virus.

"These two bills are designed to push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employers with more than 100 employees," he said. "Let me emphasize that I disagree with the federal mandate on vaccinations...but the solution is not to place additional mandates on employers at the state government level."

He said the solution to getting more people vaccinated is to not place the employers between the state government and the federal government. "Employers need the freedom to protect their employees, and their customers, and the government should not interfere with that freedom through mandates."