Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 246 new cases & 4 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

246 new cases & 4 new deaths in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 246 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 311,900 cases and 7,199 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,321 cases and 256 deaths in the county.