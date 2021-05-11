Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 79 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

79 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 79 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, for a total of 96,863 cases and 1,632 deaths in the county.

237,736 people are full vaccinated in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, May 11, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/wGe5yAJpA4 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) May 11, 2021

-------------------------------------

267 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 313,942 cases and 7,240 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,580 cases and 258 deaths in the county.