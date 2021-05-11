x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 79 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

79 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 79 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, for a total of 96,863 cases and 1,632 deaths in the county.

237,736 people are full vaccinated in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

267 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 313,942 cases and 7,240 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,580 cases and 258 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

