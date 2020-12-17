Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 2,261 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
2,261 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi
9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,261 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths, for a total of 187,904 cases and 4,320 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 12,561 cases and 117 deaths in the county.