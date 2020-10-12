x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 695 new cases & 6 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

695 new cases & 6 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 695 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 53,058 cases and 722 deaths in the county.

There have been 48,741 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

-----------------------------------------------------

2,283 new cases & 42 new deaths in Mississippi

UPDATE 9:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health sent out a corrected case count for Wednesday, saying there are 2,283 new cases and 42 new deaths, for a total of 172,955 cases and 4,083 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 11,503 cases and 110 deaths.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

