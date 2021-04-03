Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 129 new cases & 11 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
129 new cases & 11 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 129 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 88,343 cases and 1,511 deaths in the county.
There have been 85,551 recoveries in the county.
-------------------------------------------------
479 new cases & 21 new deaths in Mississippi
8:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 380 new cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 296,154 cases and 6,764 deaths in the state,
Desoto County has a total of 19,731 cases and 230 deaths in the county.