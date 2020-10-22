Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 958 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

958 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi

10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 958 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, for a total of 113,081 cases and 3,231 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 90 new cases and one new death, for a total of 6,857 cases and 79 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 958 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 8 deaths, and 126 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 113,081, with 3,231 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlIMqcd pic.twitter.com/T3RPbFTn1g — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 22, 2020

------------------------------------------------

202 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 202 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 35,279 cases and 556 deaths in the county.

There have been 32,454 recoveries.