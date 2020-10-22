Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 958 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
958 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi
10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 958 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, for a total of 113,081 cases and 3,231 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has 90 new cases and one new death, for a total of 6,857 cases and 79 deaths in the county.
202 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 202 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 35,279 cases and 556 deaths in the county.
There have been 32,454 recoveries.