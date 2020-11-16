Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 589 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

589 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

10:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 589 new cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 134,898 cases and 3,545 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 8,912 cases and 87 deaths in the county.

686 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 686 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, for a total of 42,806 cases and 613 deaths in the county.

There have been 38,740 recoveries in the county.

