x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 288 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County, 749 new cases & 18 new deaths in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

288 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 288 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 37,480 cases and 571 deaths in the county.

There have been 34,022 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

---------------------------------------------

749 new cases & 18 new deaths in Mississippi

10:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 749 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, for a total of 119,336 cases and 3,328 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 80 new cases and no new deaths, for a total of 7,422 cases and 80 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

