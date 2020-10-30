Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 288 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County, 749 new cases & 18 new deaths in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
288 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 288 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 37,480 cases and 571 deaths in the county.
There have been 34,022 recoveries in the county.
---------------------------------------------
749 new cases & 18 new deaths in Mississippi
10:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 749 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, for a total of 119,336 cases and 3,328 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has 80 new cases and no new deaths, for a total of 7,422 cases and 80 deaths in the county.