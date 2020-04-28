CDC releases new list of COVID-19 symptoms

Also, the Center for Disease Control is astounded by the increase in youth strokes

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Center for Disease Control is out with a list of new symptoms of coronavirus and as doctors learn more about COVID-19, they are seeing more strokes in a group you might be surprised to learn: young people.

The announcement of 6 new symptoms of COVID-19 could be the difference in whether you and your family are allowed to get tested. Even with all the free testing available across Tennessee, you have to be sent to a testing location by your medical provider, who is going to ask you if you've got any of those symptoms first.

Research is revealing new things everyday about this virus. The original list of symptoms included fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Now the CDC is out with 6 new ones that include chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Doctors remind everyone that information about COVID-19 is constantly changing because more people are being tested and it affects people differently. Dr. Stephen Threlkeld of Baptist Hospitals says one thing surprising doctors most is an increased number of young people with cardiovascular issues related to coronavirus.

"It's an unfortunate and curious thing that we're seeing several younger people that would not that would not normally be at any significant risk for cardiovascular problems have a stroke in association with this virus, so it does seem to have some influence on blood clotting," said Dr. Threlkeld.