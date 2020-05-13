Contact tracers with the health department could be calling you if you've come in contact with COVID-19

More than 1,800 people in Shelby County are in quarantine after contact tracing.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A recent Axios survey found just over half of Americans agree with a cell phone-based contact tracing system through their local health department or the CDC. However, the vast majority would not be okay if it was done through cell phones, our Internet providers, major tech companies, or even the federal government.

Dr. Jeff Warren of the Memphis and Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force explained contact tracing is vital in stopping the spread.

"If you’ve been exposed, we want to make sure you know that you could be giving it to someone and be asymptomatic," Warren said. "You need to quarantine yourself for a while and call us back if you get sick and we’ll tell you what to do."

If you find out you are infected, you should immediately make a list of who you've been in contact with over the past few days. This is typically immediate family members, friends, or possibly coworkers.

"It means you’ve been hanging out with them without a mask on you didn’t have a mask on and you were within six feet and for more than 10 minutes," Warren said.

Warren emphasized the quicker these contact tracers get in touch with you or someone you could have exposed COVID-19 to, the better. He said the contact tracers will stay in touch with you whether or not you initially show symptoms so they can monitor the spread.

"It’s a tool that's vitally important to allow us to know where they are and keep other people safe and keep you safe," Warren said.

The Shelby County Health Department is asking for additional funds from the Shelby County Commission to hire more contact tracers.