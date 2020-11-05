First responders defend process of being alerted to addresses with known COVID-19 exposure

Certain state lawmakers - including those from Memphis - want Gov. Bill Lee to stop or alter the policy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, the Memphis police, fire, and health director each defended the practice criticized by some state lawmakers: providing the addresses of known COVID-19 cases during service calls.

Supporters said it protects first responders and their interactions on patrol; critics worry the practice could be unconstitutional.

"Who responds to the 911 calls when we run out of first responders?” Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings asked Monday during the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force Briefing on the topic.

Director Rallings defended his officers, who for weeks were alerted of the addresses - but not the names - of known COVID-19 exposure while on patrol.

"Let me make this clear, we have to protect our first responders," Director Rallings said.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said she agreed to release address information in March, largely so police officers and firefighters who respond to places with known COVID-19 exposure can put on extra personal protective equipment.

"We are really trying to limit our use of PPE as much as possible to make sure our supply chain lasts," Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat said.

The COVID-19 address information is opposed by the Tennessee Black Caucus of state legislators and its chairman G.A. Hardaway, who asked Gov. Bill Lee to stop or alter the program.

"You are probably going to have some heightened levels of concern about turning over health information," Rep. Hardaway said.

"This is restricted to our personnel only in the performance of their duties," Director Rallings said. "We are doing everything we can do to ensure that it's protected."

Monday, the Shelby County Health Director also announced free COVID-19 testing will soon be available at all Memphis Housing Authority complexes.