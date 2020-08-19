COVID-19 case confirmed at Hernando High School in Desoto County

HERNANDO, Miss — Monday marked the first day of school for students in Desoto County, and there’s now a COVID-19 case at one of the district’s high schools.
Desoto County schools says a person at Hernando High School tested positive for COVID-19. They did not specify if the person was a student, faculty, or staff. The district says parents whose children were in class with the individual were contacted by the Mississippi State Department of Health, and close contacts were given quarantine instructions.
Further information has not been released by the district.