COVID-19 case confirmed at Hernando High School in Desoto County

HERNANDO, Miss — Monday marked the first day of school for students in Desoto County, and there’s now a COVID-19 case at one of the district’s high schools.

Desoto County schools says a person at Hernando High School tested positive for COVID-19. They did not specify if the person was a student, faculty, or staff. The district says parents whose children were in class with the individual were contacted by the Mississippi State Department of Health, and close contacts were given quarantine instructions.