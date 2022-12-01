Shelby County now offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for children ages 12-15

The vaccines are free on a walk-in basis at the Shelby County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is now offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

Boosters were previously approved for everyone 16 and older.

The vaccines are free on a walk-in basis at the Shelby County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and have documentation of child’s birth date (birth certificate or shot record is accepted).

The Immunization Clinic also offers Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children ages 5 to 18; Moderna vaccines for adults 18 and older; and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for adults 18 and older. They are all available on a walk-in basis, with no appointment needed.

Those seeking second doses and booster doses should bring their vaccination card or vaccination record.

To find another vaccination site near you, go to Vaccines.gov and enter your zip code.