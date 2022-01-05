Why doctors are concerned about COVID-19 in children who are obese

One local doctor said she's seeing a trend with her pediatric cases - the sickest children are obese.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doctors at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said adults suffer more from severe illnesses related to COVID-19, and generally young kids tolerate the virus well. But there are still concerns for children dealing with obesity amid the virus.

“BMI over 30 is considered a risk factor, that's not actually that high. A lot of people wouldn't consider themselves obese just by looking at themselves in the mirror, but if your BMI is over 30, you're considered obese and that is a risk factor,” said Dr. Sandy Arnold, Chief of Pediatrics Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control found about two-thirds of COVID-19 patients between 12 and 17 years old were obese, and the hospital stays were twice the length of non-obese children with COVID. The study was conducted from July 2021 to August 2021 and included six hospitals.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has this breakdown of BMI.

If your BMI is less than 18, you're underweight.

Those between 18.5 and 24 are considered in the best range.

If your BMI falls within the 25 to 29 range, that’s considered overweight, but not quite obese.

Once you reach 30, you're in dangerous territory.