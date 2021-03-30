In a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson announced he was lifting the mask mandate across Arkansas, effective immediately.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson announced he was lifting the mask mandate across Arkansas.

The governor pointed the previous guidelines he had made for lifting the mask mandate, which included:

"A value below 10% combined PCR and antigen positivity rate (7-day rolling average) with at least 7,500 specimens tested on average daily would be actionable."

"If testing is below 7,500 specimen daily, then the number of hospitalized patients would serve as the indicator for action. Fewer than 750 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 would be the trigger."

The governor acknowledges the state has reached all of these goals, and therefore, the mandate is being lifted.

"This does not mean that the use of the mask will cease," Gov. Hutchinson added.

Hutchinson explained his own mask will be a part of his wardrobe as he continues to go to work everyday. He explained that, while he is vaccinated, it's important to be courteous to others. He noted this as "common sense."

The governor then asked the public to please respect the decision of certain businesses/institutions that have the right to require masks:

Restaurants

Hotels

Government Buildings

Salons & Barbershops

Stores

Event Venues

Schools -- that opt to continue mask policy

Department of Corrections

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

All state employees are still required to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

"Please be respectful and mindful that, while the mask mandate is lifted, there will be many that will continue to wear it; many businesses will continue to require it," Gov. Hutchinson said. "Be respectful of that. And if you don't want to comply with that, then you have options to go somewhere else."