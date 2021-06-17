Health Department confirms 14 cases of Delta COVID-19 variant in the Shelby County

Leaders say all COVID-19 test sites are still available if you need testing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said Thursday 14 officially confirmed Delta variant cases in county.

Earlier this week, the health department said there were 10 confirmed cases, and 14 probable cases of the variants. Four more cases have been officially confirmed, leaving 10 more probable cases. But there have been no new cases since the last update.

Leaders say all COVID-19 test sites are still available if you need testing.

They also noted that they department will never ask for your identification. For those in LatinX and immigrant communities who may be fearful of sharing their information – what is written on your paperwork is protected.

If you want to get your shots this summer, keep in mind that the Whitehaven and Germantown sites close at end of this month. The Pipkin building in Memphis will be the only place open during July.