Why some people still refuse to get a COVID shot

The survey finds the largest groups who don't want a vaccine are Evangelical Christians, people in rural areas and a little more than a quarter of Republicans.

NEW ORLEANS — As we see vaccine appointment times opening up and shorter lines at mass vaccine sites, we wanted to look into who is having concerns about getting a COVID shot and why.

The non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation, which focuses on national health issues and policy, has a brand new survey on vaccine hesitancy.

Here's what it found:

As time goes on, more people are getting, or want to get, the vaccine and fewer are saying they want to wait and see.

“As more and more people in the U.S. see their friends, their family, their co-workers getting vaccinated, and see that actually has a very positive, huge positive benefit, they are becoming more likely to want to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Kates, Kaiser Family Foundation Senior Vice-President and Director of Global Health and HIV Policy.

Dr. Kates points out that the 20 percent who, from the beginning, said they won't get the vaccine or would only if it is mandated are not budging.



“If you look just at the group that says they do not want to get vaccinated, and you sort of force them to make a choice, the main reason they say is they don't have enough information about the vaccines, they are too new, and they're unsure about the long term effects,” she explained.



The survey finds the largest groups who don't want a vaccine are Evangelical Christians, people in rural areas and a little more than a quarter of Republicans.

Here's what will persuade the “wait and see” group: Learning they're nearly 100 percent effective in preventing hospitalization and death, that the vaccine technology is decades old, that it was studied on more than 100,000 people from diverse backgrounds and that the vast majority of doctors got one.

None of those issues mattered to the “definitely not” group.

What also would move people to get vaccinated is making it a requirement to fly, it is being offered at their routine doctor visits, as well as facts from people they trust.

The Kaiser Family Foundation produced a PSA targeted to African-Americans with vaccine hesitancy.

“We turn to people we trust….. I'm talking about Black scientists, Black doctors, Black nurses,” part of the message states.



Dr. Kates said trusted voices can encourage people to join the movement towards critical herd immunity.

The Louisiana Department of Health just launched the Bring Back Louisiana vaccine campaign. In mid-April, there will be community events in areas where there is vaccine hesitancy.