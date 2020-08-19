Massachusetts mandates flu vaccine for students

The state says it wants to reduce the chance of multiple respiratory illnesses from both COVID-19 and the flu.

BOSTON — Flu vaccinations will be required for all students 6 months or older who attend child care, pre-school, school and college in Massachusetts to reduce the possibility of a double whammy of respiratory illnesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, state health officials announced Wednesday.

Students must get the influenza vaccine by Dec. 31, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

There are exemptions, including for medical and religious reasons, as well as for homeschooled children and higher education students who are completely off-campus and engaged in remote learning only.