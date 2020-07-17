Memphis hospital system CEOs concede overflow, reserve hospital capacity likely needed soon

Announcement comes as Memphis area hospitals set new record for total COVID-19 patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, on the latest episode of the WKNO show 'Behind The Headlines', the CEOs of Memphis area hospital systems Baptist Memorial Health Care, Methodist Le Bonheur and Regional One Health acknowledged they'll likely need surge capacity soon to meet the expected future COVID-19 demand.

"I think we are already working on all of those contingencies actively right now," Baptist Memorial Health Care CEO Jason Little said.

As of Thursday evening, there were a record 354 COVID-19 hospitalizations locally, a nearly 70% increase compared to four weeks ago.

"We are getting to that critical capacity so our goal obviously is to make sure we surge up within our facilities," Methodist Le Bonheur CEO Michael Ugwueke said.

Thursday, area hospitals current available capacity for acute care and ICU beds stood at 90% and 91% respectively. COVID-19 patients alone made up 31% of all patients in ICU beds. The situation is especially challenging at Regional One, since the hospital also takes in the most local trauma patients.

"It's a complicated factor in trying to make sure that we maintain adequate space for the emergencies that happen in this community while we also take care of those COVID-19 patients," Regional One Health CEO Dr. Reginald Coopwood said.

The Baptist CEO said their surge capacity plans will likely include other ways to free up space for ICU beds and other critical care. As of this week, area hospitals have more than 230 ICU beds on reserve for surge capacity needs.

"Looking at other hospitals we have in our system where we can transfer patients, focusing on discharge capabilities, moving patients who are ready to be discharged out of the facility and into nursing homes," Little said.