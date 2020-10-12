Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare outlines vaccine distribution plan & who will receive first doses

The first Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses could arrive locally in the coming weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's a clearer picture Thursday of how the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system will divvy out their first COVID-19 doses when they arrive.

While that arrival date isn't entirely clear - or how many - they do know who will be first in line to roll up their sleeves.

"Just to name a few of these team members: nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, nursing assistants, environmental service workers, and transporters," Nikki Pollis said.

Pollis added once that first priority group is vaccinated, others will be next in the coming months.

"Then it moves to other healthcare providers, for example in our physician offices, all the way to the community, which we are expecting that sometime into the spring we'll be able to give it to all of our patients into the community," Pollis said.

Methodist workers won't be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but strongly encouraged.

Many are already inquiring about safety concerns.

"Questions about eligibility, questions about side effects," Pollis said.

Dr. Shirin Mazumder encouraged vaccine participation, with three separate product trials showing at least 70% effectiveness and just a small sample reporting issues such as muscle pain or chills after dosages.

"These side effects are temporary from what we're hearing, and most of these individuals got better within a day or two," Dr. Mazumder said.

Medical experts believe at least 70% of eligible Americans need to get a COVID-19 vaccine next year to keep the virus in check.