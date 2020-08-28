Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday & Saturday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday & Saturday

Fri., Aug. 28

Memphis, New Bellevue Ministries, 672 N. Trezvant 38112, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Hyde Park-Homeland CDC, 2070 Chelsea 38108, 1 p.m.

Benton Cty, MS- 17136 Hwy 5 Ashland 3860, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 29

Memphis, St. Paul Baptist Church, 2124 E. Holmes 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Central Area Church, 3856 Mendenhall 38115, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Memphis Dawah Association, 837 Craft Rd. 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 491 E. McLemore 38106, 9 a.m.

Memphis, St. Andrew AME Church, 1472 Mississippi Blvd. 38106, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Holiness Tabernacle Church, 2424 St. Elmo Ave. 38127, 10 a.m.

Memphis, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 1362 S Prescott 38114, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Gray's Creek Church, 3141 Inglewood Pl. Arlington 38002, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Holy Temple Cathedral of Deliverance, 4020 Millbranch 38116, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 7981 Summer Ave. Bartlett, 38133, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 1348 National 38122, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester 38118, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Pentecostal Temple, 229 S. Danny Thomas 38126, 10 a.m.

Dyer Cty, TN- Macedonia, 725 River Dyersburg 38024, 10 a.m.

Obion Cty, TN- Greater Bethel, 805 E. Gibbs Union City 38261, 10 a.m.

Tunica Cty, MS- Tunica County Expo Center, 3873 US Hwy 61 Tunica 38676, 9 a.m.

Union Cty, MS- Hillcrest Baptist Church, 216 Hwy 15 S. New Albany 38652, 10 a.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

