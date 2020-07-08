Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday and Saturday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday and Saturday

Fri., Aug. 7

Marshall Cty, MS- Chulahoma MBChurch, 5509 MS-4, Holly Springs 38635 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 8

Memphis, Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 1169 Kerr 38106, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Springdale MBC, 1193 Springdale 38108, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union Ave. 38112, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7289 Stage Rd. (Hwy 64) 38133, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Mt. Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114, 9:30 a.m. Please do not arrive before 8 a.m.

Memphis, Memphis Dawah Association, 837 Craft Rd. 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Living Life in Victory Church, 4300 Raleigh LaGrange 38128, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Rock Development , 6720 E. Raines Rd. 38115, 10 a.m.

Memphis, True Victory Ministries, 3150 E. Shelby Dr. 38118, 10 a.m.

Panola Cty, MS- Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 2727 Cotton Plant Rd. Batesville 48606, 9 a.m.

Panola Cty, MS- Beyond Ministry Inc., 100 Hoskins Rd. Batesville 38606, 10 a.m.

Prentiss Cty, MS- Jumpertown United Methodist Church, 888 Highway 4 W. Booneville 38829, 10 a.m. PRENTISS COUNTY ONLY

Alcorn Cty, MS- Church of Crossroads, 2037 Hwy 72 E. Corinth 38834, 10 a.m.

Let's Stamp Out Hunger! The 27th annual Letter Carriers' food drive is all virtual, and every donation you make stays right here in the Mid-South! Just go to our website, https://t.co/tdOdIyVqNO and select Stamp Out Hunger in the drop down box. #NALC #stampouthunger #donordrive pic.twitter.com/Tt4im2p7Uy — Mid-South Food Bank (@MSouthFoodBank) August 6, 2020

