Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Testing at Landers Center in Southaven Friday; Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

COVID-19 testing at Landers Center in Southaven Friday

People seeking an appointment must first be screened by an UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health smartphone app or by calling 601-496-7200. Appointments can be made from 8am-8pm.

DeSoto County is not conducting the testing - but is supporting the state and UMMC at the site.

The health department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths Thursday for a total of 575 cases and 10 deaths in DeSoto County. Health experts estimate more than 430 people in DeSoto County have recovered.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday, June 5

Memphis, Colonial Park UMC, 5330 Park Ave 38119, 10 a.m.

Memphis, MHA 1395 Pennsylvania 38106, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 7981 Summer Ave. 38133, 10 a.m.

Memphis, "Kid Friendly" School Seed Foundation, 320 Joubert 38109, 4 p.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- Mt. Pisgah, 3877 Cayce in Byhalia 38611, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Women's Foundation 690 Mississippi 38126, 10 a.m. Serving 38126 residents only

Benton Cty, MS- 17136 Hwy 5 in Ashland 38603, 10 a.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

