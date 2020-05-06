Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Testing at Landers Center in Southaven Friday; Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.
We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information
LIVE UPDATES
COVID-19 testing at Landers Center in Southaven Friday
The Mississippi Health Department and University of Mississippi Medical Center will hold free drive-through COVID-19 testing Friday, June 5 at the Landers Center in Southaven. Testing is by appointment only from noon-4pm.
People seeking an appointment must first be screened by an UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health smartphone app or by calling 601-496-7200. Appointments can be made from 8am-8pm.
DeSoto County is not conducting the testing - but is supporting the state and UMMC at the site.
The health department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths Thursday for a total of 575 cases and 10 deaths in DeSoto County. Health experts estimate more than 430 people in DeSoto County have recovered.
-------------------------------------------------------
Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday, June 5
- Memphis, Colonial Park UMC, 5330 Park Ave 38119, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, MHA 1395 Pennsylvania 38106, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 7981 Summer Ave. 38133, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, "Kid Friendly" School Seed Foundation, 320 Joubert 38109, 4 p.m.
- Marshall Cty, MS- Mt. Pisgah, 3877 Cayce in Byhalia 38611, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, Women's Foundation 690 Mississippi 38126, 10 a.m. Serving 38126 residents only
- Benton Cty, MS- 17136 Hwy 5 in Ashland 38603, 10 a.m.
RELATED: Mississippi woman makes medical history, released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19
RELATED: Stax Music Academy providing outlet to young adults with a songwriting challenge of protest songs
-----------------------------------------
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.