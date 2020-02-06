Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum to reopen Wednesday; COVID-19 testing at Landers Center in Southaven Friday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

COVID-19 testing at Landers Center in Southaven Friday, June 5

The Mississippi Health Department and University of Mississippi Medical Center will hold free drive-through COVID-19 Testing Friday, June 5 at the Landers Center in Southaven. Testing is by appointment from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

You can make an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health smartphone app or by phone 601-496-7200.

LOCATION: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

---------------------------------------------------

Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum to reopen Wednesday, June 3

Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum will reopen Wednesday, June 3. It will open weekly, Wednesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., for the first few weeks.

The museum is offering half price admission for Shelby County residents through the month of June. That half-price admission for Shelby residents is also offered at the Rock 'n' Soul Museum at FedExForum. The two museums also offer a special combo rate... which is also available to Shelby residents for half price.

Like Rock 'n' Soul, the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum officially closed on March 18 in light of the Covid19 pandemic and the closing of non-essential businesses.

The Memphis Music Hall of Fame began in 2012 as a tribute to the legendary musical icons who not only helped put Memphis on the world map... but who changed the cultural complexion of the planet forever.

---------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Tuesday, June 2

McNairy Cty, TN- 877 W. Cherry in Selmer 38375, 10 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- Chulahoma Church, 5509 MS Hwy 4 in Holly Springs 38635, 10 a.m.

Memphis- RedZone/Orange Mound Comm. Ctr, 2590 Park 38114, 10 a.m.

Madison, TN- Unity Temple, 369 Lexington in Jackson 38301, 9 a.m.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

