Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Thursday

6:20 a.m.:

Memphis, Woodale Middle, 3467 Castleman 38118, 10 a.m. Kid Friendly

Memphis, Hyde Park-Homeland CDC, 1560 Hollywood 38108, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1821 Kansas St. 38109, 9 a.m. No more than 2 households per car and must provide proof of residence

Memphis, Colonial Park United Methodist Church, 5330 Park Ave. 38119, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 1348 National 38122, 9 a.m.

Tipton Cty, TN- St. John, 1998 Atoka Idville Rd. Atoka 38004, 10 a.m.-Noon

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk