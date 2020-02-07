Nashville rolling back reopening after virus surge

Nashville reported 608 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a one-day record.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville is rolling back its reopening in response to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

Mayor John Cooper says the rollback is "tailored on what we've learned through contact tracing investigations over the past several weeks."

It includes closing all bars for a minimum of 14 days beginning Friday. Event and entertainment venues also will be temporarily closed, and restaurants will revert from a 75% capacity limit to 50% capacity.

Meanwhile parks, recreational leagues and pools will remain open, since no outbreaks have been traced back to them.