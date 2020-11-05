Oak Court Mall reopens Monday after COVID-19 closure

Nearly two months after closing due to COVID-19, Oak Court Mall will reopen with changes being made to help keep you safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Oak Court Mall is the latest Memphis shopping center to reopen its doors after weeks of being closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but shoppers can expect a different experience.

The changes for reopening focus largely on cleanliness and ensuring social distancing.

Social distancing will be the key words as it reopens and hopes for a smoother process than what happened over the weekend at Wolfchase Galleria, which reopened Saturday.

Viewer video sent to Local 24 News showed shoppers crowding and shoving through the Wolfchase doors like a bad scene out of a Black Friday shopping event.

When Oak Court reopens, the food court and courtyard will stay closed to prevent crowding.

Masks will not be required to go inside Oak Court but are recommended. Inside, stores can make their own decision whether to require to a face covering or not.

General Manager Carmen King said the mall also increased its cleaning schedule and added sanitizing stations.