Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination arriving in Tennessee, next steps announced

Supplies expected to arrive at select Tennessee hospitals Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Tennessee Monday; but, hospitals across the state won't receive it until later this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday afternoon, it received an early shipment of 975 doses to hold as an emergency backup supply in the event any receiving hospital’s supply is damaged.

Tennessee expects to receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Vaccines should be shipped Wednesday for delivery to 28 locations covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday.

The second shipment of 56,500 doses of this vaccine is expected about three weeks later.

“We have been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our initial supplies of this vaccine are limited, but we are in constant contact with hospitals to prepare administration for our front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff who choose to receive it.”