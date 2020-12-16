Shelby County Health Department asks you to fill out COVID-19 survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department would like to get your feedback about what you know about COVID-19 and your attitudes about wearing masks and being vaccinated against the virus.
This survey is completely anonymous and will only take about 5 minutes to complete. Please click the link below in your preferred language to go to the survey Website (or copy and paste the link into your Internet browser).
English Version: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6PL95WK
Spanish Version: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/Z9D69CC
Once the requisite number of responses has been collected, the survey will close.