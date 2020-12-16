Shelby County Health Department asks you to fill out COVID-19 survey

The survey asks what you know about COVID-19, and attitudes about wearing masks and being vaccinated against the virus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department would like to get your feedback about what you know about COVID-19 and your attitudes about wearing masks and being vaccinated against the virus.

This survey is completely anonymous and will only take about 5 minutes to complete. Please click the link below in your preferred language to go to the survey Website (or copy and paste the link into your Internet browser).

Once the requisite number of responses has been collected, the survey will close.