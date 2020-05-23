Shelby County Health Department updates the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases

The county now reports a total of 4,183 confirmed cases as the number of deaths are only at 92.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Saturday.

2,884 patients have now recovered from the coronavirus as 61,232 have been tested in Shelby County. Officials say they are also still monitoring the outbreak of cases in the long-term facilities.

Shelby County is now in Phase II of the Back-to-Business plan. While that allows for more freedom of movement, the Health Department recommends strict adherence to social-distancing recommendations:

Individuals and Families:

· The CDC recommends using a simple cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth when in public situations. Cloth face coverings can be made at home from common materials like scarves or bandanas.

· People wearing cloth face coverings should continue to take other actions that help to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including remaining 6 feet apart from other individuals, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick and when asked to do so by local or state officials and public health authorities.

· Do not go to work or go out in public if you are sick, especially with fever, muscle aches/pains, cough or other respiratory symptoms.

· Purposeful gatherings of 50 or fewer people are now permitted, as long as all persons wear facial coverings and observe social distancing of at least 6 feet.

· Continue to void all non-essential travel. Re-evaluate travel plans. It is strongly recommended to avoid any unnecessary travel. If traveling overseas, check the CDC’s travel advisory website, which is updated daily. If traveling within the U.S., avoid destinations where COVID-19 has been reported.

Community/Business Leaders:

· Individuals who are exhibiting signs and symptoms of illness, including fever, muscle aches/pains, or cough should not be in public, the workplace, or other settings.

· Continue conducting conferences or meetings by phone or video chat rather than face-to-face whenever possible.

· Adhere to CDC travel guidelines by reviewing the CDC’s travel website. Avoid all nonessential travel. Avoid travel to countries and communities that are experiencing ongoing transmission.

· Employees of businesses who serve the public should wear masks or facial coverings, and businesses should strongly encourage all customers to wear facial coverings while within their establishments.

· Discourage workers from using other workers’ phones, desks, offices, or other work tools and equipment, whenever possible.

· Encourage and enable employee telecommuting to limit person-to-person interactions as much as possible.

· Encourage social distancing by spacing out customer service and check-out lines as much as possible.