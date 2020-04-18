Southaven’s mayor wants businesses to open back up, with restrictions, April 28

Mayor Darren Musslewhite held special meeting to outline 3-phase plan for businesses in Mississippi to get back to normal during coronavirus pandemic

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — The mayor of Southaven, Mississippi, is recommending reopening all businesses in the city by Tuesday, April 28, while maintaining social distancing guidelines during coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Darren Musslewhite outlined his 3-phase plan Friday, but some argue it’s a little too soon.

“We had to be very cautious and again we’re not in the clear yet, but we’ve gotta make adjustments based on information we do have now,” Mayor Musslewhite said.

He held a special meeting to outline his plan for businesses in Mississippi to get back to normal.

“What remains essential per the governor’s orders is not changing,” Mayor Musslewhite explained.

Phase 1 will be from April 28 to May 15. In this phase, all businesses including restaurants and gyms can operate as long as they adhere to 33% of its building occupancy limits.

Phase two starts May 15, which would allow businesses to be at 50% capacity.

By June 1, in phase 3, the mayor hopes to have all businesses in Southaven at 100% occupancy.

During this plan, Musslewhite wants everyone to still maintain the social distancing guidelines and wear masks and gloves when they go out. He says every building has an occupancy limit and officers will be out patrolling.

“If we walk in and the place is packed to the hills, yes, we are going to enforce that. It will be based on the number of the verifiable maximum building occupancy is,” Musslewhite explained.

All bars, taverns, night clubs, movie theaters, recreational facilities including playgrounds and sports fields must remain closed. However, the mayor will allow Snowden Grove Park and the arena to host baseball, softball, and volleyball tournaments with the same social restrictions as of May 15.

“We will continue to evaluate this daily if we do move forward and the governor allows us the leniency to do this. If we move forward and the numbers start changing, we will make adjustments,” he said.