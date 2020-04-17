St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient makes, and keeps, relationship with pro golfer

FedEx Cup Champion Justin Rose tells him, “I’m proud of you!”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — For 14-year-old Dakota Cunningham, golf is an escape. It is not only a distraction during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also through his cancer treatment.

"It's kind of how I've been living the past three years," Cunningham, a St. Jude patient, said.

Cunningham was paired with 2018 FedEx Cup Champion Justin Rose at last year's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and sank a putt to win $50,000 for St. Jude, on behalf of FedEx Cares. But their relationship did not end there. Earlier this week, Rose sent a recorded message to Cunningham wishing him well. Rose's caddie, Gareth Lord, wears a bracelet in support of Dakota.

"To see stuff like that, that you're thinking about my son," Steve Cunningham, Dakota's father, said. "That means the world."

Rose reached out for several reasons. Most notably, Dakota finished chemotherapy earlier this year. He has also made impressive strides in his golf career. He shot 69 last fall, despite experiencing nasty side effects from his treatment. He sank his first hole-in-one on April 2.

"I'm proud of you, I'm proud of your golf," Rose told Dakota in his message. "But more importantly, I'm proud of your spirit and perseverance. The things that you've been through are clearly tough, but they're going to stand you in great stead for the rest of your life."